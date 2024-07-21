First Foundation Advisors Has $660,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $500.12. 1,290,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.79.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

