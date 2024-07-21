First Foundation Advisors Has $56.26 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,098 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

