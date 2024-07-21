First Foundation Advisors Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.13. 5,459,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,551. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.