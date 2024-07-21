First Foundation Advisors Has $355,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.1% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 81.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $16,329,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 174,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $295,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

