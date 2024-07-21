First Foundation Advisors Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $181,232,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 81,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

ADI traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.22. 2,894,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

