First Foundation Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 246,494 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 475,489 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

