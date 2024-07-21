First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $633.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

