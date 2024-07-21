First Foundation Advisors Buys 33,455 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after buying an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,187,000 after buying an additional 408,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. 5,274,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,450. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

