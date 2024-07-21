First Foundation Advisors Acquires 938 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. 1,193,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

