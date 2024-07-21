Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.84 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $146,624.14 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,194.01 or 0.99960569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00074001 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,672,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,652,872.19335434 with 16,394,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96459903 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $198,485.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

