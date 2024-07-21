eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $793,638.02 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,250,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,466,744.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.
- On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.
- On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.
eXp World Trading Down 0.1 %
EXPI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
