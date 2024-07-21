eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $793,638.02 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,250,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,466,744.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00.

eXp World Trading Down 0.1 %

EXPI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.