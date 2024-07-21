European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.91). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.93), with a volume of 176,142 shares.

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 843 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 843.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. Devon Equity Management Limited is the Investment manager of the European Opportunities Trust (“EOT”). It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

