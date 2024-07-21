Ethereum Classic Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $150.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $24.24 or 0.00035563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,172.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00587626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00108393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.00240907 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00070015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,012,995 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

