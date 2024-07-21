Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $261.00 to $283.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.15.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,304,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.