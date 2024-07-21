Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ESS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. 347,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,219. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $289.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.15.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

