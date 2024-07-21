ERC20 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.22 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $87.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009406 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,160.99 or 0.99982588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011533 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00073172 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01724123 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $98.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

