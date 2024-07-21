Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million during the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.