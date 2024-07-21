EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $129.25. 3,215,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

