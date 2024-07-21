Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Entergy were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ETR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
