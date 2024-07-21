Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Entergy were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.