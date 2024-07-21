Energi One Day Volume Hits $719,976.80 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $719,976.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00043325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,861,668 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

