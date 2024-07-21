Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

