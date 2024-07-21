EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Shares of EME opened at $363.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $401.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

