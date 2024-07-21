Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $41.15 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.15 million and $882,658.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,784,855 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

