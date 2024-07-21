Dynex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $939,597.18 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and approximately $939,597.18 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dynex

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,943,207 coins and its circulating supply is 92,941,580 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,899,572.96416648. The last known price of Dynex is 0.47880699 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $894,592.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

