Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Doximity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.