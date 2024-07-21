Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS.

DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average of $473.48. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,073,473. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.89.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

