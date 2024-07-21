Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $404.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average of $473.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.