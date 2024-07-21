Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %
DPZ stock opened at $404.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day moving average of $473.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.