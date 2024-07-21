Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $19.27 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $19.27 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00108980 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008481 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,200,066,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
