Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.