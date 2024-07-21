DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.95. 698,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

