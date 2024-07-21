Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

