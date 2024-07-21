DA Davidson Lowers 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Strong Sell

DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.21 million, a PE ratio of -79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.