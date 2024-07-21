Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,828.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,345. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 96,972 shares of company stock worth $479,266 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

