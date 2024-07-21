Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
