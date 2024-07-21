Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,387 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 133,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

