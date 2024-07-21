CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $879.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

