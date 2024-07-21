Cronos (CRO) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $6.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00047811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

