Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $154.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crocs by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crocs by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,481,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

