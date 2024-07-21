Critical Contrast: Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Peers

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.82% -48.84% -12.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 325 1322 1527 31 2.39

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -53.03 Sow Good Competitors $7.28 billion $650.96 million 2.72

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

