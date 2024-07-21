Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

