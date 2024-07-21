Councilmark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.8% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,559,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.33.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.