Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,137 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Progressive accounts for 1.4% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. M&G Plc bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,615,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PGR traded down $5.18 on Friday, reaching $219.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

