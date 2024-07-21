Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.43.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
