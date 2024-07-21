Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.95. 2,607,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

