Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 191.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 648,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 426,166 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RGT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

