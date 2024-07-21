Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 163.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.