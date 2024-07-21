Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $74.78. 2,138,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

