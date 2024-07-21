Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.45. 781,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.