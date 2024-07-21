Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 263,560 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,909,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 899,510 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 997,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 440,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000.

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 862,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,339. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

