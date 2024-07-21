Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $24.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $762.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $805.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $708.73. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

