Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 143.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

